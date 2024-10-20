News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza health ministry reports: 87 killed or missing in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-20 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza health ministry reports: 87 killed or missing in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza
The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza announced in a statement on Sunday that an Israeli attack on Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza on Saturday resulted in 87 people being killed or reported missing.
The ministry added that more than 40 others were injured in the attack.
The Israeli army stated that it is verifying the accuracy of these reports.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Beit Lahiya
Attack
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,603
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:25
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
0
World News
2024-10-16
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
World News
2024-10-16
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Erdogan calls Israel a "terrorist Zionist organization" amid ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Erdogan calls Israel a "terrorist Zionist organization" amid ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02
Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,603
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,603
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:33
Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:33
Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:05
Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:05
Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53
Palestinians are enduring 'unspeakable horrors' in north Gaza: UN says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53
Palestinians are enduring 'unspeakable horrors' in north Gaza: UN says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29
Gaza health ministry reports: 87 killed or missing in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29
Gaza health ministry reports: 87 killed or missing in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12
Hamas official Osama Hamdan tells Al Jazeera: We aim to form a transitional government in Gaza
0
World News
07:27
Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says
World News
07:27
Netanyahu told Trump Israel will make decisions based on its interests, his office says
0
Lebanon News
22:47
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
22:47
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
Lebanon News
11:46
Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein
3
Middle East News
15:03
Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports
Middle East News
15:03
Israeli army launches investigation into Hezbollah detainee's death while in custody: Media reports
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
First Israeli attack on Jounieh: Airstrike targets vehicle, killing a man and a woman
5
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:55
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:55
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
22:47
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
22:47
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
8
Lebanon News
11:06
Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts
Lebanon News
11:06
Heavy Israeli strikes pound Beirut's southern suburbs and surrounding areas following evacuation alerts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More