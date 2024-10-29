Guterres says UNRWA is 'indispensable with no alternative'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28 | 23:26
High views
Guterres says UNRWA is 'indispensable with no alternative'
Guterres says UNRWA is 'indispensable with no alternative'

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned that implementing a law banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territories, which is unacceptable." 

In a statement, Guterres added, "There is no alternative to UNRWA. Enforcing such laws would harm efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and undermine peace and security across the region. As I have stated before, UNRWA is indispensable." 

He also noted that he would present the matter to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

UNRWA

Palestine

Israel

