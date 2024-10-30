UN Council expresses 'grave concern' over Israel's UNRWA ban

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30 | 11:12
High views
0min
UN Council expresses 'grave concern' over Israel's UNRWA ban

The UN Security Council on Wednesday expressed "grave concern" over the Israeli parliament's adoption of a bill banning UNRWA, the main United Nations aid agency working with Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
 
The Council also called on Israel to "abide by its international obligations" and "respect the privileges and immunities" of the agency, a target of vehement Israeli criticism, which intensified after the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Gaza

UNRWA

UN

