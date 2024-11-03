Israel estimates 51 hostages in Gaza still alive, Israel Hayom reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-03 | 02:42
High views
Israel estimates 51 hostages in Gaza still alive, Israel Hayom reports
Israel estimates 51 hostages in Gaza still alive, Israel Hayom reports

According to Israeli news outlet Israel Hayom, Israeli authorities estimate that 51 of the hostages held in Gaza remain alive.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hostages

Gaza

Alive

Gaza Health Ministry urges international organizations to send medical teams to northern hospitals
Israeli army says two projectiles fired from north Gaza
