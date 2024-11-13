An investigation by the Israeli army showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office received alarming intelligence from Gaza just hours before the October 7 attack, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.



This intelligence reportedly contradicts the claims of Netanyahu's staff, who denied receiving any such information before the assault.



The report further indicates that the security officer in Netanyahu's office began receiving disturbing alerts as early as 2 a.m. on October 7.