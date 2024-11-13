Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-13 | 06:50
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712

The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 43,712 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 47 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,258 people have also been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
