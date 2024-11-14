HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' with 'forcible transfer'

Human Rights Watch said in a report released Thursday that Israel's repeated evacuation orders in Gaza amount to the "war crime of forcible transfer" and to "ethnic cleansing" in parts of the Palestinian territory.



"Human Rights Watch has amassed evidence that Israeli officials are... committing the war crime of forcible transfer", the HRW report said, adding that "Israel's actions appear to also meet the definition of ethnic cleansing" in the areas where Palestinians will not be able to return.



AFP