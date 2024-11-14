News
HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' with 'forcible transfer'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' with 'forcible transfer'
Human Rights Watch said in a report released Thursday that Israel's repeated evacuation orders in Gaza amount to the "war crime of forcible transfer" and to "ethnic cleansing" in parts of the Palestinian territory.
"Human Rights Watch has amassed evidence that Israeli officials are... committing the war crime of forcible transfer", the HRW report said, adding that "Israel's actions appear to also meet the definition of ethnic cleansing" in the areas where Palestinians will not be able to return.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Human Rights Watch
Israel
Crimes
Gaza
War
Next
Police detain pro-Palestinian protesters defying Amsterdam ban
Blinken says: Israel has met its objectives in Gaza; now is the time to end the war
Previous
0
0
0
