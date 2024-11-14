HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' with 'forcible transfer'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14 | 00:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
HRW accuses Israel of Gaza &#39;war crime&#39; with &#39;forcible transfer&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' with 'forcible transfer'

Human Rights Watch said in a report released Thursday that Israel's repeated evacuation orders in Gaza amount to the "war crime of forcible transfer" and to "ethnic cleansing" in parts of the Palestinian territory.

"Human Rights Watch has amassed evidence that Israeli officials are... committing the war crime of forcible transfer", the HRW report said, adding that "Israel's actions appear to also meet the definition of ethnic cleansing" in the areas where Palestinians will not be able to return.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Human Rights Watch

Israel

Crimes

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Police detain pro-Palestinian protesters defying Amsterdam ban
Blinken says: Israel has met its objectives in Gaza; now is the time to end the war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Human Rights Watch says Israeli attacks on medical personnel constitute 'war crimes'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:59

Blinken says: Israel has met its objectives in Gaza; now is the time to end the war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:47

Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood kills three and wounds ten

LBCI
World News
01:52

Police detain pro-Palestinian protesters defying Amsterdam ban

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Hezbollah strikes Israeli military logistical base northeast of Netiv HaShayara with rocket barrage

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Lebanese Army helicopter at Qlayaat Airbase involved in collision during training flight

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11

HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' with 'forcible transfer'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Renewed airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs amid Israeli evacuation warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More