US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-14 | 13:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide &#39;unfounded&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US says UN committee charge of Israel genocide 'unfounded'

The United States on Thursday said it disagreed with a U.N. committee's finding that Israeli warfare methods were consistent with genocide.

"That is something we would unequivocally disagree with," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. "We think that that kind of phrasing and those kind of accusations are certainly unfounded."


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

UN

Committee

Charge

Israel

Genocide

LBCI Next
Police detain pro-Palestinian protesters defying Amsterdam ban
HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' with 'forcible transfer'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10

UN investigation accuses Israel of committing 'genocide' against humanity by destroying Gaza's healthcare system

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-12

US states Israel 'not found in violation' of law on Gaza aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:13

Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

LBCI
Middle East News
02:57

Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:47

Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood kills three and wounds ten

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Critical week ahead in ceasefire talks: Lebanese Army readies for Southern deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Lebanese FM meets UN peacekeeping official to discuss South Lebanon and UNIFIL's role

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More