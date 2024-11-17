Tens of Palestinians were killed or injured in an Israeli strike on a multi-storey residential building in northern Gaza's Beit Lahiya on Sunday, medics told Reuters.



There was no immediate figure of how many people were killed. The Palestinian Civil Emergency said around 70 people have lived in the property.



There was no immediate comment from Israel.



The Israeli army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya and the nearby towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, last month in what it said was a campaign to fight Hamas militants waging attacks and prevent them from regrouping.



It said it has killed hundreds of militants in those three areas, which residents said Israeli forces had isolated from Gaza City.



Earlier on Sunday, an Israeli air strike killed at least 10 people in the Bureij camp in central Gaza Strip, when a missile hit a house, medics said.



