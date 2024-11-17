Gaza civil defense says 26 dead, 59 missing after Israeli airstrike: AFP

Gaza's civil defense said 26 people were killed on Sunday, including children, and at least 59 were missing after an Israeli airstrike hit a building in the Palestinian territory's north.



Following the strike early Sunday, 26 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the residential building in Beit Lahia, "including children and women," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.



He added that at least 59 people were still trapped under the rubble.



AFP