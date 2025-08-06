Israeli Defense Minister says army chief must implement government decisions on Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-08-2025 | 07:23
High views
Israeli Defense Minister says army chief must implement government decisions on Gaza war

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has the right to express his opinion on the next phase of the war in Gaza, but is obligated to carry out the government's decisions on the matter.

In a post on X, Gallant wrote: “Once the political leadership makes its decisions, the army will implement them with determination and professionalism, as it has done on all fronts, until the war’s objectives are achieved.”
