Hamas says 33 hostages killed during war in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02 | 11:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says 33 hostages killed during war in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says 33 hostages killed during war in Gaza

Palestinian militant group Hamas said Monday that 33 hostages had been killed during the almost 14-month-old war with Israel in Gaza, without clarifying their nationalities.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostages

Killed

War

Gaza

LBCI Next
Trump interested in securing hostage exchange deal before taking office, Channel 12 reports
Estimate of living Israeli hostages is below half of total detainees, Israeli Channel 13 reports
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts

LBCI
World News
12:54

Biden arrives in Angola for his first visit to Africa as president

LBCI
Middle East News
12:51

UN chief 'alarmed' by Syria violence, calls for end to fighting: Spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:31

Egypt says Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,466

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

UN chief says situation in Gaza 'appalling and apocalyptic'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-01

Aleppo city out of Syria government control for first time: War monitor says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-01

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israel FM rejects accusations of truce violations in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Israeli army opens fire on homes in Naqoura, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Israeli officials urge 'decisive action' against Hezbollah's 'defensive response'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of 'serious violation' of Lebanon truce

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More