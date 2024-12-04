News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 44,532
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza health ministry says war death toll reached 44,532
The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 44,532 people have been killed in nearly 14 months of war.
The toll includes 30 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,538 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
War
Death Toll
Next
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Bezeq for providing telecoms services to West Bank settlements
France, Saudi Arabia to co-chair June conference on creating Palestinian state: Macron
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-20
Hamas says no prisoner exchange deal with Israel until Gaza war ends
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19
Israel shows video of Hamas chief Sinwar in Gaza tunnel on eve of Oct 7 attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:01
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp: AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza likely linked to Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel says deaths of six hostages in Gaza likely linked to Israeli strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
Israel's PM announces body of hostage recovered from Gaza in 'special operation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
Israel's PM announces body of hostage recovered from Gaza in 'special operation'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28
Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue: Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
World News
09:43
Top US executive shot dead in New York City: US media
0
World News
11:42
Ukraine says FM to visit OSCE event in Malta, where Russia's Lavrov attending
World News
11:42
Ukraine says FM to visit OSCE event in Malta, where Russia's Lavrov attending
0
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs amid new evacuation warnings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
12:00
Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area
2
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanese Forces calls on Hezbollah to legalize its institutions, including Al-Qard Al-Hassan
3
Lebanon News
05:30
Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut
Lebanon News
05:30
Minister Hamie from Grand Serail says: All airlines have requested to resume flights to and from Beirut
4
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
Lebanon News
04:25
Massad Boulos: Ceasefire agreement is comprehensive and covers all key points, no rush in electing a president randomly
5
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
Lebanon News
04:56
Amal Shehadeh: Israel was set to respond to missiles fired toward Shebaa Farms with intensive airstrikes on Beirut
6
Lebanon News
02:09
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
Lebanon News
02:09
Israel attacks Marjayoun and Khiam in South Lebanon overnight: NNA
7
Lebanon News
01:57
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents to avoid southern villages
Lebanon News
01:57
Israeli army issues warning to Lebanese residents to avoid southern villages
8
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More