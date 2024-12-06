News
Israel military denies striking Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06 | 10:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel military denies striking Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza
The Israeli military on Friday denied reports it had struck or entered the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, saying it was operating "adjacent" to the facility.
"Contrary to the reports made over the past day, the (military) did not strike the Kamal Adwan hospital or operate within it", it said in a statement. It said it would "continue to operate against terror infrastructure and terrorists" in northern Gaza, including "adjacent to" the hospital.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Strike
Kamal Adwan
Hospital
Gaza
Next
North Gaza hospital director says Israeli strikes hit facility
Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response
Previous
