Israel military denies striking Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-06 | 10:52
High views
Israel military denies striking Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza
0min
Israel military denies striking Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza

The Israeli military on Friday denied reports it had struck or entered the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, saying it was operating "adjacent" to the facility.

"Contrary to the reports made over the past day, the (military) did not strike the Kamal Adwan hospital or operate within it", it said in a statement. It said it would "continue to operate against terror infrastructure and terrorists" in northern Gaza, including "adjacent to" the hospital.

