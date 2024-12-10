Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-10 | 06:03
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786

The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 44,786 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 28 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,188 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Israel

