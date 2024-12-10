News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-10 | 06:03
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786
The health ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that at least 44,786 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The toll includes 28 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,188 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Health Ministry
War
Israel
Gaza civil defense says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north
Previous
