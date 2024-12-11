Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11 | 00:21
High views
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven
0min
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven

Medics told Reuters that at least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Reuters
 
