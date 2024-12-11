News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11 | 00:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven
Medics told Reuters that at least seven Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Airstrike
Gaza
Nuseirat
Refugee Camp
Next
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike
White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike
0
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
0
World News
03:07
Amsterdam violence trial opens: AFP reporter
World News
03:07
Amsterdam violence trial opens: AFP reporter
0
World News
02:55
China says 'separatists' and 'external' forces behind Taiwan instability
World News
02:55
China says 'separatists' and 'external' forces behind Taiwan instability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:29
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,786
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Gaza civil defense says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Gaza civil defense says 25 killed in Israeli strikes in territory's north
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
0
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
0
World News
03:07
Amsterdam violence trial opens: AFP reporter
World News
03:07
Amsterdam violence trial opens: AFP reporter
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-10
Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-10
Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
2
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
3
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
5
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
6
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
7
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
8
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More