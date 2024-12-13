News
Blinken asks Turkey to use influence with Hamas to reach Gaza ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-13 | 03:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken asks Turkey to use influence with Hamas to reach Gaza ceasefire
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he had asked Turkey to use its influence with Hamas to get the Palestinian Islamist movement to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.
"We talked about the imperative of Hamas saying 'yes' to the agreement that's possible to finally help bring this to an end. And we appreciate very much the role that Turkey can play in using its voice with Hamas to try to bring this to a conclusion," he said after top-level talks in Turkey.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Antony Blinken
Turkey
Influence
Hamas
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
