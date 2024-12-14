Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 44,930 people have been killed in more than 14 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 106,624 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.


AFP
