Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15 | 12:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
An Israeli strike on Gaza killed an Al Jazeera journalist on Sunday, the Qatar-based channel reported amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas.
"Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed al-Louh was killed today, Sunday, in an Israeli bombardment," the network's Arabic-language website reported, adding the strike targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Journalist
Israel
Strike
Gaza
Ahmed al-Louh
Nuseirat
