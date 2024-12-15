Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15 | 12:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

An Israeli strike on Gaza killed an Al Jazeera journalist on Sunday, the Qatar-based channel reported amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas.

"Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed al-Louh was killed today, Sunday, in an Israeli bombardment," the network's Arabic-language website reported, adding the strike targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Journalist

Israel

Strike

Gaza

Ahmed al-Louh

Nuseirat

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 35 Palestinians, news agency reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11

Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11

Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,976

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-14

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 44,930

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-14

Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-14

Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Netanyahu government approves plan to expand Israeli settlements on Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Al Jazeera reports its journalist killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More