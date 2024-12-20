UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-20 | 00:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel&#39;s Palestinian aid obligations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations

The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that states and international groups, including the U.N., deliver.

The 193-member body adopted the Norwegian-drafted resolution with 137 votes in favor. Israel, the United States, and ten others voted no, while 22 countries abstained.

The move came in response to Israel's decision to ban the operation of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the country in late January and other obstacles faced by other U.N. agencies in their aid work in Gaza over the past year.

The resolution adopted on Thursday also expressed "grave concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" and "calls upon Israel to uphold and comply with its obligations not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination."

The U.N. views Gaza and the West Bank as Israeli-occupied territory.

International humanitarian law requires an occupying power to agree to relief programs for people in need, to facilitate them "by all the means at its disposal," and to ensure food, medical care, hygiene, and public-health standards.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

World Court

Israel

Palestine

Aid

Obligations

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-29

Norway requests ICJ to clarify Israel's aid obligations to Palestinians: PM

LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Top Biden aide set to visit Israel for talks on Syria, Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-03

Israel says European criticism over Gaza aid 'disappointing'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

War death toll in Gaza stands at 45,129: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

HRW says Israel's deprivation of water in Gaza is act of genocide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-18

Optimism, but uncertainty remains over hostage swap talks and Israeli security control

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-16

PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Middle East News
12:18

Syrian Transitional Transport Minister to LBCI: New leadership to handle Hezbollah members peacefully

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Syrian leader Ahmad Al Sharaa calls for development and rebuilding effort in BBC interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

Lebanese Army urges citizens to avoid approaching areas where its units are operating

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli lawmakers tour near Gaza to promote settlement expansion: Al Jazeera cites Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hezbollah calls on nations to unite against aggression targeting the region's peoples

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More