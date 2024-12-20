News
UN seeks World Court opinion on Israel's Palestinian aid obligations
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on Israel's obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that states and international groups, including the U.N., deliver.
The 193-member body adopted the Norwegian-drafted resolution with 137 votes in favor. Israel, the United States, and ten others voted no, while 22 countries abstained.
The move came in response to Israel's decision to ban the operation of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in the country in late January and other obstacles faced by other U.N. agencies in their aid work in Gaza over the past year.
The resolution adopted on Thursday also expressed "grave concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" and "calls upon Israel to uphold and comply with its obligations not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination."
The U.N. views Gaza and the West Bank as Israeli-occupied territory.
International humanitarian law requires an occupying power to agree to relief programs for people in need, to facilitate them "by all the means at its disposal," and to ensure food, medical care, hygiene, and public-health standards.
Reuters
