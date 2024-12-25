Hamas says 'new' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire

Hamas said Wednesday that "new conditions" imposed by Israel had delayed the finalization of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza but acknowledged that negotiations were still proceeding.



"The ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations are continuing in Doha under the mediation of Qatar and Egypt in a serious manner... but the occupation has set new conditions concerning withdrawal (of troops), the ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of displaced people, which has delayed reaching an agreement," the group said in a statement.



AFP