Health officials say Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-28 | 01:58
High views
Health officials say Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital
0min
Health officials say Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital

Gaza health officials said on Saturday that Israeli forces had detained the director of the last major hospital functioning in the territory's north amid an ongoing military operation in the area.

"The occupation forces have taken dozens of the medical staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to a detention centre for interrogation, including the director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh," the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said in a statement. The Gaza civil defense agency also reported that Abu Safiyeh had been detained.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

