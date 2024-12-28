Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,484

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-28 | 07:13
High views
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,484
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 45,484

The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the Israeli military assault on the Strip has resulted in the killing of at least 45,484 Palestinians and the injury of 108,090 others since October 7, 2023.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Israel

