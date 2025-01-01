Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553

The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that at least 45,553 Palestinians have been killed and 108,379 others injured as a result of the Israeli military campaign in the strip since October 7, 2023.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Israel

Attacks

War

Death Toll

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:44

Suspected explosive device found in New Orleans attack: FBI

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

LBCI
World News
08:21

Driver tried to hit 'as many people' as possible in New Orleans attack: Police says

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:24

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-25

Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon

LBCI
World News
08:21

Driver tried to hit 'as many people' as possible in New Orleans attack: Police says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:23

Syria leader meets senior Christian clerics: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

Iran to hold nuclear talks with three European power on January 13

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More