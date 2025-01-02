Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least seven

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least seven
Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least seven

Medics reported that an Israeli airstrike killed at least seven Palestinians in a displacement camp in southern Gaza early Thursday morning.

According to the medics, seven people, including women and children, were killed in a tent located in the Al-Mawasi area, designated as a humanitarian zone west of Khan Younis.

Several others were reported injured in the attack.

Reuters
 
Israel-Gaza War Updates

