Israeli strike on Interior Ministry in Khan Younis kills six

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02 | 06:30
High views
Israeli strike on Interior Ministry in Khan Younis kills six
Israeli strike on Interior Ministry in Khan Younis kills six

Medics told Reuters on Thursday that at least six people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Ministry of Interior headquarters, which is run by Hamas, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Khan Younis

Interior Ministry

Gaza

Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life
Health Ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours
