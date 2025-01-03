Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03 | 13:00
High views
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza are to resume in Qatar later on Friday, the group said in a statement.

"Indirect negotiations will resume today, Friday, in the Qatari capital Doha," Hamas said in a statement, adding the talks would "focus on ensuring the agreement leads to a complete cessation of hostilities (and) the withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Truce

Doha

Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
