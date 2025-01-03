News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
LBCI Morning news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday
Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza are to resume in Qatar later on Friday, the group said in a statement.
"Indirect negotiations will resume today, Friday, in the Qatari capital Doha," Hamas said in a statement, adding the talks would "focus on ensuring the agreement leads to a complete cessation of hostilities (and) the withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Truce
Doha
Next
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27
Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-27
Hamas says 'ready' for Gaza truce after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar out of Gaza talks, warns Hamas over Doha office: Diplomatic source to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05
Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-05
Blinken regrets Hamas' rejection of temporary truce in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Hamas official says ready to stop fighting if Israel accepts Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24
Hamas official says ready to stop fighting if Israel accepts Gaza truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:24
Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:24
Gaza health ministry says 77 killed in 24 hours
0
Middle East News
07:24
Israel's military says two projectiles fired from northern Gaza
Middle East News
07:24
Israel's military says two projectiles fired from northern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:37
Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
Netanyahu authorizes Israel negotiators to continue Doha hostage talks: Office
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-04
Russia supporting North Korea nuclear program in exchange for troops, says NATO chief
World News
2024-12-04
Russia supporting North Korea nuclear program in exchange for troops, says NATO chief
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
ISF deployed in Beirut to maintain security and order
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
ISF deployed in Beirut to maintain security and order
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
Lebanon News
2024-12-18
Frangieh reaffirms presidential bid, urges unity in upcoming election session
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,922
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-18
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,922
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:41
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
Lebanon News
10:41
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
3
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
4
Lebanon News
12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
Lebanon News
12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
7
Lebanon News
11:20
Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20
Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More