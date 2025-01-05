News
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-05 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Fatah party says
A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Fatah party said in a statement.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Palestinian media said Israeli forces opened fire on the home of a 37-year-old man in a town south of the West Bank city of Jenin. The body was being held by Israel, the report said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Israel
West Bank
Fatah
