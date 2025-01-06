News
Health Ministry in Gaza says 49 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-06 | 06:19
Health Ministry in Gaza says 49 killed in 24 hours
The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that 49 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,854.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,139 people had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Health Ministry
Gaza
Death Toll
Israel
War
Blinken aims to cross finish line on Gaza deal
Previous
