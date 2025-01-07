UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis

2025-01-07 | 12:25
High views
0min
UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, has held talks with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in the Gulf nation, the UAE state news agency (WAM) reported Tuesday.

The two men discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and regional and international efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, it said.



Reuters
 
