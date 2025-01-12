Health ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12
High views
Health ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours
Health ministry in Gaza says 28 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that 28 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 46,565.

The ministry said at least 109,660 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

ar

Death Toll

Health Ministry

Sources to LBCI: Israeli army relocates 188th brigade from Lebanon to Gaza amid potential operation
Malala Yousafzai says 'Israel has decimated the entire education system' in Gaza
