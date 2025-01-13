Health ministry in Gaza says 19 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13 | 05:01

Health ministry in Gaza says 19 killed in 24 hours
Health ministry in Gaza says 19 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza on Monday said 19 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 46,584.

The ministry said at least 109,731 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Health Ministry

Gaza

Israel

War

Death Toll

