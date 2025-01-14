Hamas agrees to release patients, young men in exchange for Palestinian prisoners: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reported that a meeting was held in Egypt with the attendance of Israeli representatives to finalize the details of the Gaza ceasefire deal.



She noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with the families of the hostages included in the deal.



Shehadeh stated that the Prisoners' Authority, Israeli ministries, and hospitals have begun preparations to receive hostages from Gaza.



She added that estimates suggest the number of living Israeli captives ranges between 15 and 20. Teams, in coordination with the Red Cross, have been prepared to begin implementing the agreement.



She also pointed out that Hamas agreed to release patients and individuals considered by Israel to be in critical humanitarian conditions, specifically men under 50 years old, in exchange for increasing the number of Palestinian security prisoners classified by Israel as dangerous.



However, it refused to hand over the body of Yahya Sinwar at this stage of the agreement.



Shehadeh further noted that, according to Israeli estimates, at least one million Palestinians are expected to return to northern Gaza starting in the second week of the deal's implementation.