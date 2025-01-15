Qatar's PM to hold press conference amid Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15 | 10:31



Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will hold a press conference on Wednesday in Doha where his country has been hosting talks towards a Gaza ceasefire deal, according to an invitation by Qatar's state news agency (QNA).

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Doha

Gaza

Ceasefire

