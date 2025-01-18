Israel says 737 prisoners to be freed in first phase of Gaza truce deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18 | 00:15
High views
Israel says 737 prisoners to be freed in first phase of Gaza truce deal
0min
Israel says 737 prisoners to be freed in first phase of Gaza truce deal

Israel's justice ministry has said 737 prisoners and detainees will be freed as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal approved Saturday.

In a statement on its website, the justice ministry said "the government approves" the "release (of) 737 prisoners and detainees" currently in the custody of the prison service.

