Israel says 737 prisoners to be freed in first phase of Gaza truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18 | 00:15
Israel says 737 prisoners to be freed in first phase of Gaza truce deal
Israel's justice ministry has said 737 prisoners and detainees will be freed as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal approved Saturday.
In a statement on its website, the justice ministry said "the government approves" the "release (of) 737 prisoners and detainees" currently in the custody of the prison service.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Ceasefire
Gaza
Prisoners
