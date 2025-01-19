Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19 | 12:03
High views
Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment
2min
Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment

Hamas' armed wing said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza on Sunday but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.

In a video speech, al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the hostages-for-prisoners swap accord.

"Everything is dependent on the commitment by the enemy.. Violations from the side of the occupation (Israel) would put the process at risk," said Abu Ubaida.

"We are keen to succeed in all stages of the agreement, its details and timings to preserve the blood of our people and achieve their goals, and we urge the mediators to compel the enemy to abide by it," he added.

Earlier, Hamas released three Israeli female hostages as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal and Israel was expected in return to free 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday.

Reuters 
 
