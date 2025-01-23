Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank

2025-01-23 | 08:49
Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank
Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank

Jordan could not afford another war in the neighboring Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank, the country’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

Israeli security forces began on Tuesday an operation in the volatile West Bank city of Jenin, the Israeli military said.


Reuters
 
