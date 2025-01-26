Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad on Sunday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's idea to relocate Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, calling it an encouragement of "war crimes."



Describing Trump's idea as "deplorable," the group, which fought a deadly war with Israel in Gaza alongside Hamas until a January 19 ceasefire, stated: "This proposal falls within the framework of encouraging war crimes and crimes against humanity by forcing our people to leave their land."



AFP