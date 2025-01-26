Palestinian group Islamic Jihad says Trump's idea of relocating Gazans encourages 'war crimes'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-01-2025 | 03:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian group Islamic Jihad says Trump&#39;s idea of relocating Gazans encourages &#39;war crimes&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian group Islamic Jihad says Trump's idea of relocating Gazans encourages 'war crimes'

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad on Sunday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's idea to relocate Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, calling it an encouragement of "war crimes."

Describing Trump's idea as "deplorable," the group, which fought a deadly war with Israel in Gaza alongside Hamas until a January 19 ceasefire, stated: "This proposal falls within the framework of encouraging war crimes and crimes against humanity by forcing our people to leave their land."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Islamic Jihad

Donald Trump

Gaza

Relocation

LBCI Next
Hamas official vows to oppose Trump's idea of relocating Gazans
Israel says Hamas committed two violations of Gaza ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Islamic Jihad pledges vigilance to ensure Gaza ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Hamas, Islamic Jihad approve Gaza truce deal: Sources close to talks tell AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:11

Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

UNRWA says Israel orders it to stop East Jerusalem operations this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Hamas says Israel violating truce by blocking Gazans' return to territory's north

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:04

Hamas official vows to oppose Trump's idea of relocating Gazans

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

MP Ibrahim Al Moussawi to Reuters: Hezbollah does not pin ceasefire hopes on any US administration

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese Army calls for calm as citizens return to southern towns amidst Israeli aggression

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army warns southern Lebanon residents against returning amid accusations against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More