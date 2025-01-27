News
Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-01-2025 | 00:28
Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north
Palestinian militant group Hamas will hand over female Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages before Friday, mediator Qatar said on Sunday, and Israel said it would allow residents of the northern Gaza Strip to go back home early on Monday.
In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry also said Israel will, in return, allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Hamas will release civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage.
He also said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Gaza families to return home north of the Palestinian enclave starting Monday morning.
"The Prime Minister reiterates that Israel will not tolerate any agreement violation. We will continue to act for the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," said a statement issued by Netanyahu's office.
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Hamas leader tells Reuters: 25 hostages alive among 33 set to be released
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Hamas leader tells Reuters: 25 hostages alive among 33 set to be released
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:28
Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:28
Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:01
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:01
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
0
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-16
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
Variety and Tech
2025-01-16
Maverick filmmaker David Lynch dies at 78: Family statement
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
0
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
1
Lebanon News
17:09
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
Lebanon News
17:09
White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return
4
Lebanon News
10:54
French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:52
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
00:10
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
Lebanon News
00:10
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
7
Lebanon News
10:40
Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew
Lebanon News
10:40
Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew
8
Lebanon News
12:31
Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
12:31
Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations
