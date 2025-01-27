Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north

Palestinian militant group Hamas will hand over female Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages before Friday, mediator Qatar said on Sunday, and Israel said it would allow residents of the northern Gaza Strip to go back home early on Monday.



In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry also said Israel will, in return, allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Hamas will release civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage.



He also said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Gaza families to return home north of the Palestinian enclave starting Monday morning.



"The Prime Minister reiterates that Israel will not tolerate any agreement violation. We will continue to act for the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," said a statement issued by Netanyahu's office.