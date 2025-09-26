News
Donor nations provide emergency financial aid to Palestinian Authority, Norway says
World News
26-09-2025 | 02:57
Donor nations provide emergency financial aid to Palestinian Authority, Norway says
A group of nations providing financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority has agreed to an emergency package increasing the support, Norway's foreign ministry said on Friday.
Saudi Arabia, Spain, Britain, Japan, and France were among the nations supporting the initiative dubbed the Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority.
It was not immediately clear how much funding the initiative would raise.
The Norwegian government said its contribution was for 40 million Norwegian crowns ($4.0 million).
"This coalition was established in response to the urgent and unprecedented financial crisis confronting the Palestinian Authority (PA)," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The immediate purpose was to stabilise the PA's finances and preserve its ability to govern, provide essential services and maintain security, it added.
The countries participating in the scheme also called on Israel to release funds they said belong to the PA.
Norway has for decades chaired the international donor group to the Palestinians known as the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC).
Reuters
