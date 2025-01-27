Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-01-2025 | 02:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement &#39;plans&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says return of Gazans to north victory against displacement 'plans'

Hamas said Monday that the return of Gazans to the north of the devastated territory after being forced to flee after more than 15 months of war was a victory against "plans" for the forced displacement of the Palestinians.
"The return of the displaced is a victory for our people and signals the failure and defeat of the plans for occupation and displacement," the militant group said as thousands of Gazans streamed northward after Israel stopped blocking their passage. Hamas's ally, Islamic Jihad, called it a "response to all those who dream of displacing our people."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Return

Gazans

Victory

Displacement

LBCI Next
Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments
Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28

Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26

Hamas says Israel violating truce by blocking Gazans' return to territory's north

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26

Hamas official vows to oppose Trump's idea of relocating Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Israel blocks Gazans' return to territory's north unless civilian woman hostage freed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08

Hamas leader tells Reuters: 25 hostages alive among 33 set to be released

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:01

Displaced Palestinians start returning to north Gaza: Interior Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37

Arab League says Palestinian displacement would be 'ethnic cleansing'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-01

Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians convicted of drug trafficking

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

Algeria signs military cooperation agreement with US: Defense Ministry

LBCI
World News
02:40

Italian PM says trade war between Europe and US would benefit no one

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

White House says Israel-Lebanon agreement extended to Feb. 18; talks on the return of Lebanese prisoners in Israel to begin soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanese Army on standby: South Lebanon residents confront Israeli forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More