Arab foreign ministers reject transferring out Palestinians 'under any circumstances'

Arab foreign ministers on Saturday rejected the transfer of Palestinians from their land "under any circumstances or justifications," presenting a unified stance against U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Egypt and Jordan to take in residents of the Gaza Strip.



In a joint statement following a meeting in Cairo, the foreign ministers and officials from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League said they were looking forward to working with Trump's administration to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, based on a two-state solution.





Reuters