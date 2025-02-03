Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-02-2025 | 09:42
High views
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
0min
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce

Hamas is ready to begin talks on the details of a second phase of the ongoing truce in Gaza, two officials from the Palestinian militant group told AFP on Monday.

"Hamas has informed the mediators, during ongoing communications and meetings held with Egyptian mediators last week in Cairo, that we are ready to start the negotiations for the second phase," one official said on condition of anonymity. 

"We are waiting for the mediators to initiate the next round of negotiation," said another.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Negotiations

Phase

Gaza

Truce

Israel

Ceasefire

Iran cautions against 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
