Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce

Hamas is ready to begin talks on the details of a second phase of the ongoing truce in Gaza, two officials from the Palestinian militant group told AFP on Monday.



"Hamas has informed the mediators, during ongoing communications and meetings held with Egyptian mediators last week in Cairo, that we are ready to start the negotiations for the second phase," one official said on condition of anonymity.



"We are waiting for the mediators to initiate the next round of negotiation," said another.





AFP