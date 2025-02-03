Iran cautions against 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians

03-02-2025 | 03:54
Iran cautions against 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians
0min
Iran cautions against 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians

Iran on Monday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, warning it would amount to "ethnic cleansing."

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the international community should help Palestinians "secure their right to self-determination... rather than pushing for other ideas that would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing."

AFP
 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iran

Donald Trump

Palestinian

Gaza Strip

Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
