Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-02-2025 | 08:03
High views
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
0min
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two

Qatar's prime minister on Sunday called on Israel and Hamas to immediately begin negotiating phase two of the Gaza ceasefire, adding that there is no clear plan for when talks will begin.

"We demand (Hamas and Israel) to engage immediately as stipulated in the agreement," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a press conference held jointly with Turkey's foreign minister in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday.

According to the ceasefire agreement, negotiations on implementing the second phase of the deal should begin before the 16th day of phase one of the ceasefire, which is Monday.

The second stage of the accord is expected to include Hamas releasing all remaining hostages held in Gaza, a permanent end to hostilities and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

Reuters
 
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
