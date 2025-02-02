News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ared El Wakee
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-02-2025 | 08:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two
Qatar's prime minister on Sunday called on Israel and Hamas to immediately begin negotiating phase two of the Gaza ceasefire, adding that there is no clear plan for when talks will begin.
"We demand (Hamas and Israel) to engage immediately as stipulated in the agreement," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a press conference held jointly with Turkey's foreign minister in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday.
According to the ceasefire agreement, negotiations on implementing the second phase of the deal should begin before the 16th day of phase one of the ceasefire, which is Monday.
The second stage of the accord is expected to include Hamas releasing all remaining hostages held in Gaza, a permanent end to hostilities and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Hamas
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-04
US, Israel officials set to hold talks on Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Speaker Berri calls on international community to pressure Israel for immediate withdrawal from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Speaker Berri calls on international community to pressure Israel for immediate withdrawal from Lebanese territory
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-09
Qatar states Gaza mediation on hold until Israel, Hamas show 'seriousness'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Arab foreign ministers reject transferring out Palestinians 'under any circumstances'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Arab foreign ministers reject transferring out Palestinians 'under any circumstances'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Rafah crossing reopens for first time since May to allow Palestinian patients to enter Egypt
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Rafah crossing reopens for first time since May to allow Palestinian patients to enter Egypt
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Bus with released Palestinians reaches West Bank town: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-01
Bus with released Palestinians reaches West Bank town: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31
Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN
0
World News
2025-01-29
Russia says delegation to Syria gave support for country's territorial integrity, sovereignty
World News
2025-01-29
Russia says delegation to Syria gave support for country's territorial integrity, sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel's army claims to hit Hezbollah's command centers, weapon storage facilities in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel's army claims to hit Hezbollah's command centers, weapon storage facilities in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Lebanon News
06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
3
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
4
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
5
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
6
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
8
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More