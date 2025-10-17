Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call

World News
17-10-2025 | 00:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after &#39;great&#39; call
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump says to meet Putin in Budapest after 'great' call

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet Russia's Vladimir Putin in Hungary after a "very productive" call on Thursday, and questioned Kyiv's push for Tomahawk missiles just a day before hosting Ukraine's leader at the White House.

In his latest abrupt pivot on Russia's 2022 invasion, Trump said he expected to meet Putin in Budapest within the next two weeks for what would be their second summit since the American's return to power.

The Kremlin welcomed the "extremely frank and trustful" call and said it was immediately preparing for the summit.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that the threat of Tomahawks had pushed Moscow to negotiate, even as he deals with yet another Trump shift on the war.

"I believe great progress was made with today's telephone conversation," Trump said on his Truth Social network, saying he and Putin would meet to "see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end."

The 79-year-old Republican later told reporters in the Oval Office that the call was "very productive" and that he expected to meet "within two weeks or so, pretty quick."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will swiftly meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to sort out summit details, Trump added.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Hungary

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defense pact, FT reports
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-16

Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Brazil's Lula asks Trump to remove tariffs in 'friendly' phone call

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:47

Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president

LBCI
World News
03:25

Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement

LBCI
World News
02:44

Zelensky says met officials of US firm making Patriots, Tomahawk missiles

LBCI
World News
01:58

Trump announces plan aimed at improving IVF accessibility

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26

Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More