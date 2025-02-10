Netanyahu’s spokesperson: Israeli delegation to return from Qatar

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-02-2025 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu’s spokesperson: Israeli delegation to return from Qatar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu’s spokesperson: Israeli delegation to return from Qatar

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today that an Israeli delegation, which had traveled to Doha for talks on the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, will return from Qatar without providing further details.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Delegation

Qatar

LBCI Next
Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza
Qatar condemns Netanyahu’s ‘provocative’ comment on establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-09

Qatar condemns Netanyahu’s ‘provocative’ comment on establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Israel has not received ceasefire proposal draft from Qatar: Israeli official says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-16

Qatar PM demands Israel to 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14

Trump says no right of return for Palestinians under Gaza plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action

LBCI
World News
00:29

Trump says he is committed to US ownership of Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-09

Qatar condemns Netanyahu’s ‘provocative’ comment on establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Lebanon's caretaker PM meets mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More