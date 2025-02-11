Israeli kibbutz says elderly hostage held in Gaza 'murdered'

An elderly Israeli man taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, has been declared dead, a statement from his kibbutz said on Tuesday.



"With heavy hearts, we, the members of the kibbutz, received the news this morning about the murder of our dear friend, Shlomo Mansour, 86 years old, who was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Kissufim during the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2024," the community said of the Iraqi-born Israeli.



AFP