Israeli kibbutz says elderly hostage held in Gaza 'murdered'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 02:42
High views
0min
Israeli kibbutz says elderly hostage held in Gaza 'murdered'

An elderly Israeli man taken hostage by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023, has been declared dead, a statement from his kibbutz said on Tuesday.

"With heavy hearts, we, the members of the kibbutz, received the news this morning about the murder of our dear friend, Shlomo Mansour, 86 years old, who was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Kissufim during the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2024," the community said of the Iraqi-born Israeli.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Kibbutz

Hostage

Gaza

Hamas says Trump warning 'further complicates' Gaza truce
Trump says Hamas threat to pause hostage releases 'terrible'
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk

LBCI
World News
03:54

Seoul says North Korea has given 200 long-range artillery pieces to Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanon's Syndicate Press expresses solidarity with LBCI journalists, condemns threat to press freedom

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:11

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon

