UN says aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire, including shelter items

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 07:51
UN says aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire, including shelter items
UN says aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire, including shelter items

U.N. humanitarian officials said on Tuesday aid flows into Gaza had increased significantly since a ceasefire deal took effect on January 19, including for items such as tents that had previously faced Israeli restrictions.

Hamas announced on Monday it would stop releasing Israeli hostages until further notice over what the Palestinian militant group called Israeli violations of the truce accord, raising the risk of reigniting the 15-month conflict.

It said that such alleged violations included stopping humanitarian aid from entering Gaza as stipulated in the deal, such as 60,000 mobile houses and 200,000 tents, as well as heavy machinery to remove rubble and fuel.

When asked about current aid deliveries into Gaza, U.N. Humanitarian Office (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke told a Geneva press briefing: "We have been able to scale up humanitarian operations significantly with food, medical and shelter supplies and other aid during the ceasefire period."

Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Aid

Gaza

Ceasefire

