Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged on Tuesday the reconstruction of Gaza "without displacing Palestinians" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could "conceivably" halt aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to take in Gazans.



During a phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Sisi "stressed the necessity of starting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip... without displacing Palestinians and in a way that ensures the preservation of their rights... to live on their land", according to a statement from his office.



AFP