Egypt's Sisi urges Gaza reconstruction without 'displacing Palestinians'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 05:41
High views
Egypt&#39;s Sisi urges Gaza reconstruction without &#39;displacing Palestinians&#39;
Egypt's Sisi urges Gaza reconstruction without 'displacing Palestinians'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged on Tuesday the reconstruction of Gaza "without displacing Palestinians" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he could "conceivably" halt aid to Egypt and Jordan if they refuse to take in Gazans.

During a phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Sisi "stressed the necessity of starting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip... without displacing Palestinians and in a way that ensures the preservation of their rights... to live on their land", according to a statement from his office.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

President

Gaza

Reconstruction

UN says aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire, including shelter items
Guterres says renewed fighting in Gaza must be prevented at all costs
